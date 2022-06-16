HT Auto
2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained

Hyundai Venue is offered in multiple trims and variants with the top variants feature loaded.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 03:22 PM
The latest Hyundai Venue gets big style updates on the outside while the feature list in the cabin too has been upgraded.
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant. The model gets a slew of exterior design updates as well as big-time changes on the inside, including feature additions.
2022 Hyundai Venue has received big updates in the looks department with the front grille now boasting a Parametric design, which is similar to what is seen on the latest Hyundai Tucson sold globally.
The LED lighting units on either side have also been reworked while the bumper and puddle lamps too have been updated. On the side, the alloy wheel design of the 2022 Hyundai Venue has been refreshed.
At the back, the new tail light units of the 2022 Hyundai Venue are connected to each other with a single-piece light strip all across the boot body. The rear bumper too has been updated and there is a faux skid plate.
The new Hyundai Venue has received several updates on the inside to help it take on its newer rivals. The eight-inch main infotainment screen has received an update and the Home to car (H2C) connected car system supports Alexa connectivity and Google Voice Assistant.
Connected-car technology in the 2022 Hyundai Venue is also updated with 60 Bluelink features and support for 10 regional languages.
Other key updates in the 2022 Hyundai Venue include two-step reclining rear seats, ambient lights, power driver seat, smart electric sunroof and digital cluster driver display.
The latest Hyundai Venue gets big style updates on the outside while the feature list in the cabin too has been upgraded.
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant. The model gets a slew of exterior design updates as well as big-time changes on the inside, including feature additions.
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of 7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant. The model gets a slew of exterior design updates as well as big-time changes on the inside, including feature additions.
2022 Hyundai Venue has received big updates in the looks department with the front grille now boasting a Parametric design, which is similar to what is seen on the latest Hyundai Tucson sold globally.
2022 Hyundai Venue has received big updates in the looks department with the front grille now boasting a Parametric design, which is similar to what is seen on the latest Hyundai Tucson sold globally.
The LED lighting units on either side have also been reworked while the bumper and puddle lamps too have been updated. On the side, the alloy wheel design of the 2022 Hyundai Venue has been refreshed.
The LED lighting units on either side have also been reworked while the bumper and puddle lamps too have been updated. On the side, the alloy wheel design of the 2022 Hyundai Venue has been refreshed.
At the back, the new tail light units of the 2022 Hyundai Venue are connected to each other with a single-piece light strip all across the boot body. The rear bumper too has been updated and there is a faux skid plate.
At the back, the new tail light units of the 2022 Hyundai Venue are connected to each other with a single-piece light strip all across the boot body. The rear bumper too has been updated and there is a faux skid plate.
The new Hyundai Venue has received several updates on the inside to help it take on its newer rivals. The eight-inch main infotainment screen has received an update and the Home to car (H2C) connected car system supports Alexa connectivity and Google Voice Assistant.
The new Hyundai Venue has received several updates on the inside to help it take on its newer rivals. The eight-inch main infotainment screen has received an update and the Home to car (H2C) connected car system supports Alexa connectivity and Google Voice Assistant.
Connected-car technology in the 2022 Hyundai Venue is also updated with 60 Bluelink features and support for 10 regional languages.
Connected-car technology in the 2022 Hyundai Venue is also updated with 60 Bluelink features and support for 10 regional languages.
Other key updates in the 2022 Hyundai Venue include two-step reclining rear seats, ambient lights, power driver seat, smart electric sunroof and digital cluster driver display.
Other key updates in the 2022 Hyundai Venue include two-step reclining rear seats, ambient lights, power driver seat, smart electric sunroof and digital cluster driver display.

The latest Hyundai Venue was officially launched in the Indian car market on Thursday at a starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). First launched in 2019, there are over three lakh Hyundai Venue units out on Indian roads and the company is now looking at substantially adding to these numbers with the launch of the 2022.

The latest Hyundai Venue is offered in six trims - E, S, S+, S (O), SX and SX (O) across three engine options and is available in seven body colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof. The Hyundai Venue transmission choices are a five-speed manual transmission unit with the 1.2-litre petrol motor, an iMT and DCT gearbox choice on the turbo petrol unit and a six-speed manual option on the diesel motor.

Also watch:

Hyundai Venue pricing explained:

Hyundai Venue prices start at 7.53 lakh which is offered in four variants with E variant being the base for the 1.2-litre Kappa MPi engine. Then comes the S variant priced at 8.70 lakh while the S(O) is at 9.50 lakh. The top SX variant carries a price tag of 10.69 lakh.

Engine options in 2022 Hyundai Venue Max powerMax torque
Kappa 1.2 MPI petrol83 PS @ 6,000 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol120 PS @ 6,000 rpm172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm
U2 1.5 CRDi diesel100 PS @ 4,000 rpm240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm

Hyundai Venue with the turbo motor starts with the S(O) iMT variant and is priced at 9.99 lakh. The S(O) with DCT is at 10.96 lakh. Then is the SX(O) iMT - 11.92 lakh and SX(O) DCT at 12.57 lakh.

If opting for the Hyundai Venue with the U2 1.5 l CRDi diesel, the base is the S+ Manual variant which is at 9.99 lakh. Then comes SX manual at 11.42 lakh, followed by SX(O) diesel at 12.32 lakh.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Full price structure      
 ESS+S(O)SXSX(0)
1.2-litre MPi petrol (five-speed MT) 7.53 lakh 8.70 lakh  9.50 lakh 10.69 lakh 
1.0-litre Turbo petrol (iMT & DCT)    9.99 lakh (iMT)
10.96 lakh (DCT)		  11.92 lakh (iMT)
12.57 lakh (DCT)
1.5-litre CRDi diesel (six-speed MT)   9.99 lakh  11.42 lakh 12.32 lakh
       
      (All prices are ex-showroom &
introductory)

Hyundai Venue variant-wise feature highlights:

The base E variant of the Hyundai Venue with the 1.2-litre petrol motor offers ESC, VSM and TPMS along with hi-tech digital screens including touch screen audio and cluster. The S(O) variant offers LED headlamps, DRLs and connecting LED lamps while the top variant offers Hyundai Bluelink technology, electric sunroof, rear split 60:40 seats with reclining function.

Hyundai Venue with turbo engine starts with the S(O) iMT which gets several safety highlights, digital screens with touch screen audio and cluster and LED headlamps, DRL and connecting LED lamps as standard.

The diesel variants are on similar lines as above while the dual-tone option on any of the variants is at an additional 15,000.

