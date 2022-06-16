2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained

The latest Hyundai Venue was officially launched in the Indian car market on Thursday at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). First launched in 2019, there are over three lakh Hyundai Venue units out on Indian roads and the company is now looking at substantially adding to these numbers with the launch of the 2022.

The latest Hyundai Venue is offered in six trims - E, S, S+, S (O), SX and SX (O) across three engine options and is available in seven body colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof. The Hyundai Venue transmission choices are a five-speed manual transmission unit with the 1.2-litre petrol motor, an iMT and DCT gearbox choice on the turbo petrol unit and a six-speed manual option on the diesel motor.

Hyundai Venue pricing explained:

Hyundai Venue prices start at ₹7.53 lakh which is offered in four variants with E variant being the base for the 1.2-litre Kappa MPi engine. Then comes the S variant priced at ₹8.70 lakh while the S(O) is at ₹9.50 lakh. The top SX variant carries a price tag of ₹10.69 lakh.

Engine options in 2022 Hyundai Venue Max power Max torque Kappa 1.2 MPI petrol 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm 113.8 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol 120 PS @ 6,000 rpm 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm U2 1.5 CRDi diesel 100 PS @ 4,000 rpm 240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm

Hyundai Venue with the turbo motor starts with the S(O) iMT variant and is priced at ₹9.99 lakh. The S(O) with DCT is at ₹10.96 lakh. Then is the SX(O) iMT - ₹11.92 lakh and SX(O) DCT at ₹12.57 lakh.

If opting for the Hyundai Venue with the U2 1.5 l CRDi diesel, the base is the S+ Manual variant which is at ₹9.99 lakh. Then comes SX manual at ₹11.42 lakh, followed by SX(O) diesel at ₹12.32 lakh.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Full price structure E S S+ S(O) SX SX(0) 1.2-litre MPi petrol (five-speed MT) ₹ 7.53 lakh ₹ 8.70 lakh ₹ 9.50 lakh ₹ 10.69 lakh 1.0-litre Turbo petrol (iMT & DCT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (iMT)

₹ 10.96 lakh (DCT) ₹ 11.92 lakh (iMT)

₹ 12.57 lakh (DCT) 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (six-speed MT) ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 11.42 lakh ₹ 12.32 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom &

introductory)

Hyundai Venue variant-wise feature highlights:

The base E variant of the Hyundai Venue with the 1.2-litre petrol motor offers ESC, VSM and TPMS along with hi-tech digital screens including touch screen audio and cluster. The S(O) variant offers LED headlamps, DRLs and connecting LED lamps while the top variant offers Hyundai Bluelink technology, electric sunroof, rear split 60:40 seats with reclining function.

Hyundai Venue with turbo engine starts with the S(O) iMT which gets several safety highlights, digital screens with touch screen audio and cluster and LED headlamps, DRL and connecting LED lamps as standard.

The diesel variants are on similar lines as above while the dual-tone option on any of the variants is at an additional ₹15,000.

