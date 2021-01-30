2021 Tata Tiago limited edition model: Top five highlights

Tata Motors on Saturday introduced the new limited edition variant of the Tata Tiago hatchback. The homegrown automaker says that with the new Tiago limited edition, the brand keeps its promise to offer consumers the ‘New Forever’ range. The price tag of the car has been kept at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new car commemorates the launch anniversary of the updated Tiago which was launched exactly a year ago.

Below are the top five highlights of the new Tata Tiago Limited Edition:

New Paint Schemes:

The limited-edition variant of the Tata Tiago has been introduced in three paint schemes - Pearlescent White, Flame Red and Daytona Grey. Save for the new paint theme, there are no other major exterior styling updates.

New 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels:

Apart from introducing the new colour schemes, the car has also been given new 14-inch Bold Black alloy wheels which lend it a more intimidating appeal. The rest of the design remains unchanged.

New Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman:

On the inside, the car has been given new 5-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman which features 3D navigation through navimaps, image and video playback, reverse parking sensor display and more. In addition to that, it also gets features such as voice command recognition and a rear parcel shelf.

1.2 Litre petrol engine:

The hatchback features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which has been rated to develop 84 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to a 5-speed manual transmission.

4-star safety rating by GNCAP:

The Tata Tiago is one of the safest cars to buy under the affordable range. It was given a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP last year.