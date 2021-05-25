2021 Mercedes GLA, rival to BMW X1, launched at starting price of 42.1 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched GLA SUV in India, after it was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The BMW X1 rival has been launched at a starting price of ₹42.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to ₹57.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GLA 35 AMG, the carmaker’s third Made-in-India AMG.

Mercedes had begun accepting bookings for the new GLA SUVs in India last month. The GLA 200, which is the base variant, will be around ₹1.6 lakh less expensive than the GLA 220d variant. The Mercedes GLA 220d 4Matic SUV will cost ₹46.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Mercedes has also said that the GLA prices will be revised upwards by up to ₹1.5 lakh from July 1.

As far as design is concerned, the Mercedes GLA SUV will follow similar looks seen in some of the German brand’s larger SUVs like the GLC or the GLE. Besides the redesigned grille and bumpers, the new GLE will also feature new multi beam LED headlights and reworked tail lights.

The 2021 Mercedes GLA SUV will stand on wheels ranging between 17 inches and 19 inches.

The new Mercedes GLA SUV will be powered by a new 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. The GLA 35 AMG variant will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said, "The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, boldlooking and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model. In addition, the industry best 8-year extended warranty on engine and transmission makes the GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M compelling products, driving complete peace of mind. We are offering these products for our discerning customers across markets where economic activities continue. Interested customers can visit the showroom following all the mandated local directives in their markets, or can also order the GLA from our online store through a completely safe and secure contactless sales process. We sincerely hope the pandemic situation alleviates and normalcy resumes in our lives and society at large."

On the inside, the new Mercedes GLA will feature new digital driver display and a new infotainment touchscreen. Both the screens, measuring 10.25 inches, are similar to what is found inside the A-Class Limousine. The digital infotainment screen will also feature the carmaker’s new MBUX system which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Besides the technical upgrades inside, the cabin of the new GLA will also feature new leather upholstery for the seats, along with an updated interior colour scheme. The AMG line variant will feature an all-black cabin with sport seats.

The 2021 Mercedes GLA will be offered with features like radar-based active braking assist, seven airbags, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, hill start assist, 64 colours of dimmable ambient lighting, dual-zone temperature control, multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, USB-C ports, and electric-assist tailgate.