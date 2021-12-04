2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Five reasons to buy, four to reconsider

The new Celerio starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom) which means as far as pricing is concerned, it could strike the right chord. But does it merit your interest and will it satiate your expectations from your next car purchase? Here's a quick guide.

Five reasons to buy 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

Spacious cabin

The new Celerio has a similar length and height when compared to the outgoing model but the width of the car has gone up by 55mm. This could auger well for shoulder room for three adults in the back seats. Sure, it isn't going to be an opulent experience but this still means more comfort for passengers at the rear.

All four doors of the new Celerio also open wider now which means getting in and out ought to be easier than before. Then there is a larger boot - at 313 litres - which translates to more luggage that can be thrown in for those longer than usual trips.

Updated feature list

The latest Celerio gets a number of key features that aim to add to the experience of being inside this vehicle. A seven-inch infotainment screen is the same that is found on several newer Maruti vehicles and is responsive to tough, negates most of the glare and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Then there is the engine start/stop and idle start/stop functionality as well.

Better safety

The 2021 Celerio is based on the latest HEARTECT platform and Maruti claims that structurally, it is safer than ever before. The car comes with two airbags while also getting a first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist feature. There is also ABS with EBD.

Post-sales network and resale value

Now certain factors help every single Maruti Suzuki vehicle in the country and this has to do with an absolutely robust post-sales network and a good resale value. While not high on priority list of buyers, these are often important considerations too and the new Celerio will continue to benefit from Maruti's network.

Mileage

Last but definitely not the least is the claim of Celerio being the mos fuel-efficient petrol car in India. The company says several factors - next-generation K Series engine, a more aerodynamic profile, low-resistance tyres, among others - contribute to the frugal nature of the vehicle. In the VXi with AGS variant, the car has an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Four reasons to reconsider:

Looks

Looks are very, very subjective but it is a safe assumption that the exterior styling on the new Celerio is likely to divide opinions. The outgoing model had a more conventional style on the outside but the new Celerio has clearly underlined its intentions of appearing younger. Does it work? Your call.

Competition

The biggest competition for the new Celerio, perhaps, comes from the trusty WagonR. The two siblings have a similar price point but even Maruti admits that the customer base of WagonR is fiercely loyal.

Outside of the Maruti family tree, there are a number of sub-compact SUVs and small hatchbacks that are vying for attention. The likes of Tata Punch, Tata Tiago, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS - among others - are either at similar price points or marginally higher than what you may have to pay for the new Celerio.

No 1.2-litre engine option

The 1.0-litre motor inside the Celerio is peppy, making the car ideal on daily city drives. Even on highways, it has some degree of spirit. But for those looking for a bit more thrill - whether within city limits or beyond - the 1.2-litre engine that is already inside the WagonR would have also made sense in the new Celerio.

Waiting period

Now it is a well-known fact that car brands are struggling with production cycles because of the global shortage of semiconductor chip. But while Maruti Suzuki isn't alone in dealing with this unprecedented challenge, the country's largest car maker may have been bearing the max brunt.

It is not yet known if there is a waiting time for the new Celerio but considering it is a new car, the demand is likely to be high. This means that, potentially, the waiting period too could stretch out. Maruti has already stated it expects production in December to be 80% to 85% of normal.