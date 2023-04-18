2023 Porsche Cayenne breaks cover; gets overhauled cabin and more power

After running an extensive teaser campaign, Porsche unveiled its much anticipated new Cayenne at Auto Shanghai. The new SUV comes with a completely overhauled cabin with more luxurious appeal and promises more power. The new Porsche Cayenne is available in the standard SUV and coupe variants. The changes have been made inside out, giving the new Porsche Cayenne an appealing look. The new Cayenne is slated to go on sale in late 2023.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne retains a similar visual appearance on the exterior but with notable tweaks. It gets Matrix Design LED headlamps as standard. Also, they come as sharper looking. The hood and fenders have been revamped and look sculpted, while the taillights have been updated. The SUV has three different colour options: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey. The new Porsche Cayenne Coupe has an optional Lightweight Sport Package that sheds 32 kg weight from the car. However, the German luxury car brand has not detailed the pack's contents.

The biggest change has been made inside the cabin of the SUV. It received a new dashboard. The driver gets a 12.6-inch freestanding curved fully digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel controls and stalks come updated with new functions. The centre stack gets a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The gear shifter is mounted on the dashboard between the two screens. Also, the cabin gets an angled section on the console that holds a panel with switches and capacitive buttons for the HVAC controls. The SUV now gets a 15-watt inductive charging tray for mobile devices. The front passenger is also offered a 10.9-inch display, which allows the person to operate the navigation system or stream videos.

Speaking of powertrains, the entry-level Cayenne continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine promising 348 hp of power and 499 Nm of torque, substantially higher than before. The Cayenne E-Hybrid also uses a turbocharged V6 with a more powerful electric motor that now produces 174 hp. It churns out a total output of 463 hp, eight hp higher than before. The battery capacity has grown to 25.9 kWh from 17.9 kWh.

The Cayenne S now has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine rather than the previous V6 engine. This engine produces a substantially higher output of 468 hp and 599 Nm. The standard model and the Coupe can hit the 96 kmph mark from a standstill position in 4.4 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, while the top speed is 272 kmph. The range-topping Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT has a 650 hp generating twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces higher power than before. It hits 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds at a top speed of 304 kmph.

