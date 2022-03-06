HT Auto
Home Auto 2022 Bmw X4 Facelift Suv Teased Again; To Launch In India This Month

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month

Pre-bookings for the 2022 BMW X4 facelift have already been opened by the company for a token amount of 50,000.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2022, 01:44 PM
BMW is expected to launch the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in India this month.
BMW is expected to launch the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in India this month.
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
BMW is expected to launch the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in India this month.
BMW is expected to launch the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in India this month.

BMW India has once again teased the upcoming 2022 X4 facelift SUV on its social channels ahead of launch in the country this month. The teaser shows the vehicle in action while giving a close and quick look at it from all directions. The company is yet to reveal the official launch date of the facelift model.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 65.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Pre-bookings for the 2022 BMW X4 facelift have already been opened by the company for a token amount of 50,000. Bookings can be made through the company's official dealerships in the country.

The Sports Activity Coupe will also be sold in the country in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in a limited number, and it has already been sold out.

(Also read | BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant)

With the latest update, the new model will bring a host of changes including refreshed exteriors and features such as improved equipment and updated infotainment. Other updates will include new adaptive LED headlight, 12.3-inch digital driver display and infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, head-up display and panoramic sunroof, among others.

Mechanically, the facelift BMW X4 is likely to be offered in three engine options, both in petrol and diesel. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit capable of churning out up to 250 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. While in diesel engine, the carmaker is expected to offer two variations. One is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit which can generate up to 190 bhp and the other is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine with the capability to produce up to 260 bhp of power.

While the existing BMW X4 model in the country is priced at 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this is expected to go a notch higher for the facelift version of the BMW X4. Once launched, the model will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in the country.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2022, 01:26 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X4 BMW 2022 BMW X4 2022 X4 X4 facelift
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

In a pool of car features what's necessary, what's not? Here's a quick look
In a pool of car features what's necessary, what's not? Here's a quick look
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Volkswagen to focus on software, aims 25% faster vehicle development process
Volkswagen to focus on software, aims 25% faster vehicle development process
Maruti Suzuki to strengthen SUV line-up to maintain dominance in PV segment
Maruti Suzuki to strengthen SUV line-up to maintain dominance in PV segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city