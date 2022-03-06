2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month

Pre-bookings for the 2022 BMW X4 facelift have already been opened by the company for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.

BMW India has once again teased the upcoming 2022 X4 facelift SUV on its social channels ahead of launch in the country this month. The teaser shows the vehicle in action while giving a close and quick look at it from all directions. The company is yet to reveal the official launch date of the facelift model.

Pre-bookings for the 2022 BMW X4 facelift have already been opened by the company for a token amount of ₹50,000. Bookings can be made through the company's official dealerships in the country.

The Sports Activity Coupe will also be sold in the country in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in a limited number, and it has already been sold out.

With the latest update, the new model will bring a host of changes including refreshed exteriors and features such as improved equipment and updated infotainment. Other updates will include new adaptive LED headlight, 12.3-inch digital driver display and infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, head-up display and panoramic sunroof, among others.

Designed to turn up the heat. #THEnewX4 is for those who are bold every day.

Coming soon.#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/PBIHilKZgl — bmwindia (@bmwindia) March 5, 2022

Mechanically, the facelift BMW X4 is likely to be offered in three engine options, both in petrol and diesel. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit capable of churning out up to 250 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. While in diesel engine, the carmaker is expected to offer two variations. One is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit which can generate up to 190 bhp and the other is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine with the capability to produce up to 260 bhp of power.

While the existing BMW X4 model in the country is priced at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this is expected to go a notch higher for the facelift version of the BMW X4. Once launched, the model will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in the country.

