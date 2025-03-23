Jaguar EPace Expected Launch Date

The Jaguar EPace is expected to launch in India in October 2022. The E-Pace, a compact luxury SUV that sits below the F-Pace, has been added to Jaguar's SUV lineup. It is designed with lightweight aluminium-infused construction.



Jaguar EPace Price:



The Jaguar EPace is expected to price between ₹50-60 Lakh.



Jaguar EPace Features:



The Jaguar EPace features the traditional big circular mesh grille flanked by cat-eyed headlights. It has a muscular appearance with a high bonnet, wide wheel arches, and a tall stance. A 12.3-inch completely digital gauge cluster and an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard. It also comes with a Dynamic Handling package, which includes variable dampers for customising ride quality and handling. In addition to the touch screen entertainment system, the E-Pace receives a brand-new heads-up display that provides the driver with more information. The E-Pace comes standard with dual-zone temperature control, a sunroof, and electrically adjustable seats. The E-Pace includes a Wi-Fi hotspot and a strong Meridian sound in addition to a plethora of USB connections and 12-volt outlets. The silver finish throughout the cabin, as well as the optional 18-way quilted leather seats, complete the interior. Frontal, side, and curtain airbags, as well as a sophisticated electronic stability programme, are standard safety features on EPace.



Jaguar EPace Performance:



A turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers the Jaguar E-Pace. Both the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines will be available in a variety of tunes from Jaguar. The petrol engine will be available in 237bhp and 296bhp versions, while the diesel engine will be available in 148bhp, 177bhp, and 237bhp tunes. The more powerful variants will come with all-wheel drive, while the entry-level trims may only come with rear-wheel drive. A nine-speed automatic transmission is used in both engines.



Jaguar EPace Capacity:



The Jaguar EPace is expected to have a five-seat interior. It will have a fuel capacity of 17.1-gallons and boast a boot space of around 577-litres.



Jaguar EPace Rivals:



The Jaguar E-Pace will face off against the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60.