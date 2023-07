Latest Update

Hyundai Elantra Expected Release Date:

This new Elantra is built on Hyundai's K3 architecture and features a slew of improvements. The front has the same 'Parametric-jewel-pattern' grille as the Sonata, and it's Hyundai's new signature, which will be featured on other incoming automobiles as well. It is expected to be launched in India in December 2022.



Hyundai Elantra Price:



The Hyundai Elantra is expected to cost around ₹16-20 lakh in Indian markets.



Hyundai Elantra Features :



The wraparound headlamps have been slimmed down, and the chin-lip spoiler on the bumper has been sharpened on the new Hyundai Elantra. In comparison to the outgoing model, the overall length is expanded by 56mm, the wheelbase is increased by 20mm, and the sedan sits lower by 20mm. The new Hyundai Elantra features sharp lines which form triangles in the headlamps and turn indicators. An angular stream of LED DRLs extends into the grille, elegantly aligning the quad-LED projector headlamps. The 16-inch wheels are also brand new. The registration plate on the redesigned rear bumper is finished in a glossy black finish that extends to the reflectors. On the back, the taillamps have a complex design with sharp LED elements. The dashboard layout is retro, with a black top and a beige bottom. A redesigned steering wheel with tactile controls is also available. It sports a floating 10.3-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. This Elantra is equipped with many safety and driver-support features which includes standard automated emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and a driver attention monitoring system. It also features a SMART drive mode display along with a tyre pressure monitoring system.



Hyundai Elantra Performance:



The 2.0-litre inline-four petrol engine is still available, combined with a CVT automatic transmission. It continues to produce 147 horsepower and 264 Newton metres. A new hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-litre engine with 139bhp and 179Nm output. The Elantra is scheduled to arrive in India with a 2.0-litre diesel engine as well.



Hyundai Elantra Capacity:



The Hyundai Elantra is expected to have a five-seat interior. It will have a fuel capacity of 50-litres and boast a boot space of around 420-litres.



Hyundai Elantra Rivals :



The new Hyundai Elantra will compete with vehicles such as the Skoda Octavia, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.



...Read MoreRead Less