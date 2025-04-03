SpringfieldPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Springfield Right View
View all Images

INDIAN Springfield

Launched in Feb 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹32.73 - 33.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Springfield Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1802.0 cc

Springfield: 1890.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.31 kmpl

Springfield: 20 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 150.0 kmph

Springfield: 165.0 kmph

View all Springfield Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Springfield.
VS
Indian Springfield
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
Tap here to expand
Indian Springfield Variants
Indian Springfield price starts at ₹ 32.73 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 33.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Read More
2 Variants Available
Springfield Black Metallic₹32.73 Lakhs*
1890 cc
165 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers
Springfield Maroon Metallic₹33.05 Lakhs*
1890 cc
165 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian Springfield Images

7 images
View All Springfield Images

Indian Springfield Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque171 Nm
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine1890 cc
Max Speed165 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Springfield specs and features

Indian Springfield comparison with similar bikes

Indian Springfield
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Indian Challenger
₹30.87 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹32.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
-
Power
91.09 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Length
2583 mm
Length
2640 mm
Length
-
Length
2500.7 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingSpringfield vs R 18 TranscontinentalSpringfield vs Challenger Dark HorseSpringfield vs Challenger
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
See All Indian Dealers in Delhi

Popular Indian Bikes

View all Indian Bikes
View all Upcoming Indian Bikes

Indian Springfield EMI

Select Variant:
Black Metallic
1890 cc |
₹ 32.73 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Black Metallic
1890 cc |
₹32.73 Lakhs*
Maroon Metallic
1890 cc |
₹33.05 Lakhs*
EMI ₹56527.79/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesIndian BikesIndian Springfield