Launched in Feb 2022
Category Average: 1802.0 cc
Springfield: 1890.0 cc
Category Average: 18.31 kmpl
Springfield: 20 kmpl
Category Average: 150.0 kmph
Springfield: 165.0 kmph
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|171 Nm
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Max Speed
|165 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 Lakhs*
₹32.5 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Power
-
Power
91.09 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Length
2583 mm
Length
2640 mm
Length
-
Length
2500.7 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
