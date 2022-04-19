HT Auto
How to install WiFi in car

In-car WiFi can be a stable and secure medium to access apps and services from the internet.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 04:31 PM
Several modern cars come with internet connectivity.
Modern cars are not just mediums of commuting from point A to point B. Instead, modern cars are increasingly becoming connected devices, with their greater reliance on software, connected features technology etc. While AUX, USB and other connectivity features have already walked a long way, the new age of in-car connectivity is witnessing the use of in-car WiFi.

(Also Read: Hackers can get into most 'connected cars': study)

While several high-end luxury cars come equipped with in-cabin WiFi systems, the majority of the cars don't get them as standard features. However, a customer can opt for a third-party device in ensuring a seamless WiFi connection inside the cabin of a vehicle.

There are multiple ways to ensure in-car WiFi. The easiest way to get WiFi inside the car is using the smartphone as an ad-hoc wireless hotspot. Also, installing a dedicated mobile hotspot or OBD-II device can create a WiFi system inside the cabin of a car. Many consumers opt for adding a permanent wireless modem and router to install a WiFi system inside the cabin of a vehicle. While this is the most reliable way to add an in-car WiFi, it is also the most expensive option.

Here are the three different types of methods to install an in-car WiFi.

Using mobile hotspot

One of the easiest methods to get in-car WiFi is using a mobile hotspot. This just needs a smartphone with a cellular data connection. It can be used in two different types of devices - dongles and smartphones. Both the devices use a SIM card with an active cellular data connection. Using a dongle or the smartphone hotspot to get WiFi inside the car is just like using the devices in our homes to get WiFi connectivity. However, a shortfall of this system is if the dongle or smartphone is removed from the cabin of the car, the WiFi gets inaccessible for the users.

Using OBD-II device

OBD-II devices are less portable than using a mobile hotspot but offer wider functionality and better reliability. These devices can be plugged into the vehicle's OB-II port, which is the same connector through which computer diagnostics are performed. These devices create a local WiFi network and provide cellular data access to various mobile devices inside the car cabin. The benefits of these devices are that they provide real-time vehicle location data, historic location data of the vehicle, and diagnostic information through a smartphone app.

Wireless modem and router in car

Using a wireless modem and router inside the cabin of a car is the most reliable method to get WiFi. However, it is the most expensive one as well. Automotive wireless routers are more expensive than portable dongles and MiFi devices, and they require some technical installation. However, the WiFi network provided by these devices is of supreme quality and most stable as well.

 

