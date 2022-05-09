How you can get a fancy number for your car

Cars or two-wheelers like motorcycles or scooters are extensions of passion for automotive enthusiasts. To make the prized possession even more special many people opt for special number plates, which are also known as fancy number plates or VIP numbers. Getting a fancy number plate for your car may cost you a bomb, but it sends out a message about your love for the car.

Getting a fancy number plate for one's car is a cumbersome task as it involves a complex process. The applicant needs to get through an e-auction. Here are all the details on how to get a fancy number plate for your car.

Register online

As it's available through e-auction, fanci number plates is available online at car dealership. The car owner can choose from a list of fancy numbers without visiting RTO. The owner needs to register online on the official website f the MoRTH as a public user. After signing up, he or she needs to select the number and pay the required fees for registration in order to book the number. After going through biding for the fancy number, result will be declared. The applicant can pay thew balance or collect refund accordingly. He or she will receive an allotment letter for reference.

Fees and registration charges

Fees and registration charges associated with purchasing a fancy number for the car differs between states. It may be nobn-refundable. The price of a fancy car number depends on the type of vehicle. Usually the fancy numbers come in multiple categories, which are - Super Elite, Single Digit, semi-fancy numbers etc.

Processing time

It takes around five days for the fancy number to be allotted to the applicant from the time he or she registers for it.After registering at the website, the bidding process begins on the fourth day and continues until the fifth day. Once the allotment letter is generated, the applicant gets 90 days to register the car at the respective RTO.

How to get a fancy number for your car Step 1 : Register online on the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) as a public user. Step 2 : After signing up, log in to your account and select the fancy number. Step 3 : Pay the required fees for registration and reserve the number. Step 4 : Bid for your choice of fancy car number. Step 5 : Once the result is declared, pay the balance or collect the refund accordingly. Step 6 : Print the allotment letter for reference.

