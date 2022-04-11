How to get the maximum fuel efficiency from your motorcycle

With fuel prices rocketing to new highs, it has become more critical than ever to squeeze out the best fuel economy from your two-wheeler. While the regular commuter bikes manage to return around 2litre/100 kilometer or 50 kmpl, the fuel mileage of the vehicle completely depends upon how big the powertrain really is and how efficient it is depending upon the technology that underpins it. However, there are some ways that you can follow to increase the overall mileage from your two-wheeler and here is quick list of some of them.