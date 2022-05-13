How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike

Tyres are one of the most crucial components of an automobile. These are the only parts of a vehicle that are in constant contact with the ground, thus it is quite important to keep a check on the tyre life and also ensure that they are in a healthy state of use. Car tyres generally last longer than bike tyres and both are also structurally different. Here are some key tips to ensure that your bike tyres last longer.

Maintain the right tyre pressure: Make sure to fill up both the tyres as per the manufacturer's recommendation. The right pressure varies depending on the make of your motorcycle. Ensure to check your bike's user manual to find the accurate PSI for the front as well as rear tyre.

Keep it parked under shade: Keep your bike parked under shade and never under the direct sunlight. Heat tends to accelerate the wear and tear process of rubber and thus reduce the overall tyre life. In time, you may also start seeing small cracks on the tyres if your bike stays parked under the direct sun. So make sure to always keep it covered, and in a relatively cooler location.

Go easy on gas/brakes: Do not use instant acceleration which might spin up the rear wheel and in turn burn down rubber. Also, the same goes for braking. Ensure to ride the bike mindfully and in a safe manner.

Mind the roads: Tyres tend to wear off early when driven off-roads. Ensure to take the relatively better-maintained roads when possible.

Straighten out. Have the alignment checked on both the wheels at the intervals spelt out in the owner’s manual. Improper alignment can shorten tyre life on your bike.

