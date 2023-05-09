HT Auto
How to check if you have a pending traffic challan. Step by step guide

Receiving a challan from the traffic police for traffic rule violations is a common thing. Many of us have faced such situations, receiving challans for violating rules. In many cases, we often don't pay much attention to check if we have received any challans against our vehicle or even if we check, we delay making the payment. However, it could come with serious consequences.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 May 2023, 15:15 PM
You can check if your vehicle has any pending challan against it through simple steps. (Hindustan Times)
The Indian government has amended the Motor Vehicles Act in the recent past to make it stringent in an attempt to increase road safety. The amended MV act levies hefty fines for traffic violations and has resulted in stricter monitoring of authorities. A wide range of equipment is being used to check for offences like over-speeding, jumping red lights, wrong parking, etc. The violators are then issued an e-challan, and information about the same is sent to them via SMS. However, at times the information doesn't reach the users. Hence, it is better to check if your vehicle has any pending challan against it.

Any delay in paying the traffic challan can invite severe punishments like imprisonment and even court intervention. Hence, it is always best to check for pending e-challans using simple steps.

Log on to the dedicated website

To check if your vehicle has any pending challan against it, first, log on to https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/ and click on 'Get Challan Details'. Keep the details like the vehicle's registration number, chassis number and engine number handy, as you would be required to give the information to check the challan details.

Provide required information

On the dedicated page, you will require to provide information like the vehicle's registration number, chassis number or engine number. After giving the input and the verification code, click on ‘Get Detail’. The next page will show all the details of the e-challans against your vehicle. You can check if there is any pending challan is there. If there is a pending challan, the portal will display all the concerned details, like the time and place where the offence was committed, along with photo evidence.

Pay the amount

This portal also offers the convenience of paying the challan online. Simply click on 'Pay Now' to initiate an online transaction. After clicking that, you will be taken to a secure payment gateway that allows you to choose from various payment methods. After making the payment, you will receive a payment receipt once the payment is successfully made.

First Published Date: 09 May 2023, 15:15 PM IST
