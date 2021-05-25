HT Auto
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹43.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
GLC [2019-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]
200 Progressive
₹58.60 Lakhs
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4M264 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,29,18067,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
43,60,00058,60,000
RTO
4,42,3306,15,000
Insurance
1,26,5502,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,9471,44,716
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA
1332.0 to 1950.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4
null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA
1332.0 to 1950.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA
1332.0 to 1950.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW X1
1499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
