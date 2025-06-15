In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MC20 vs Wraith Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mc20
|Wraith
|Brand
|Maserati
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|₹ 5 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|6.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3000 cc
|6592 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|12