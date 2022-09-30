Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
|6.6L V12
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|2.9 seconds
|-
|Driving Range
|517 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.6 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Speed
|325 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹3,69,00,000
|₹5,70,43,493
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,69,00,000
|₹5,00,25,840
|RTO
|₹0
|₹50,56,584
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹19,60,569
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,93,124
|₹12,26,087