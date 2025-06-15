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Maserati MC20 vs Rolls-Royce Wraith

In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MC20 vs Wraith Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mc20 Wraith
BrandMaseratiRolls-Royce
Price₹ 3.69 Cr₹ 5 Cr
Mileage8.6 kmpl6.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity3000 cc6592 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders612

Filters
MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Coupe
₹5 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maserati MC20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V66.6L V12
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds-
Driving Range
517 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Active Shock AbsorbersMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock AbsorbersDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20285 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2
Bootspace
150 litres490
Seating Capacity
2 Person4
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres83
Length
4669 mm5281
Wheelbase
2700 mm3112
Kerb Weight
1500 kg2440
Height
1224 mm1507
Width
2178 mm1947
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
NoFront
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontFront
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
44
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000Unlimited
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Interior Colours
Nero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue CieloCustomisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,69,00,0005,70,43,493
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,00,0005,00,25,840
RTO
050,56,584
Insurance
019,60,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,93,12412,26,087
Expert Rating
-

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