In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W2 1.2 Petrol.
XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage.
XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage.
