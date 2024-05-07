In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV 3XO vs XUV300 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Xuv300 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3 Read Less