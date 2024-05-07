HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs XUV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Xuv300
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 7.49 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine1.2 Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
793 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Length
3990 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1647 mm1627 mm
Width
1821 mm1821 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres257 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres42 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,42,2509,07,858
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,0007,99,000
RTO
52,43064,930
Insurance
40,32043,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,10319,513
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin
Cons
Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

