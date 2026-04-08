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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport 911
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.3 kmpl6 to 10.64 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Gear Shifter
Exhaust Pipe
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Front Armrest
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Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild HybridTwin-Turbo Flat-6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.6 metres
Front Tyres
22235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMulti-link rear suspension
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Tyres
22295 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm2450 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)No
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00Yes
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedPartial
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4412,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0002,11,29,000
RTO
14,53,00021,66,900
Insurance
5,70,94129,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2125,01,354
Expert Rating
-

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