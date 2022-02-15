In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Lx
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8