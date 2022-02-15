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Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Lexus LX

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs LX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan evo Lx
BrandLamborghiniLexus
Price₹ 3.22 Cr₹ 2.82 Cr
Mileage7.2 to 7.3 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders108

Filters
Huracan Evo
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
RWD
₹3.22 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX
Lexus LX
500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves3.3L F33A-FTV
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20265 / 50 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheologicalMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheologicalDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20265 / 50 R22
Length
45205100 mm
Wheelbase
26202850 mm
Kerb Weight
1389-
Height
11651895 mm
Width
22361990 mm
Bootspace
150174 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8380 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisableIvory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront, Second & Third
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,67,45,2723,29,44,955
Ex-Showroom Price
3,22,00,0002,82,40,000
RTO
32,74,00035,84,000
Insurance
12,70,77211,20,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,89,7997,08,115

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