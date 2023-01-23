|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa Petrol
|Electric Motor
|Driving Range
|777 Km
|110 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|No
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹7,20,366
|₹9,93,155
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,29,600
|₹8,81,425
|RTO
|₹53,072
|₹61,700
|Insurance
|₹37,194
|₹50,030
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,483
|₹21,346