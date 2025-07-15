In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs e2o-plus Comparison