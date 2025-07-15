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Hyundai Aura vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura E2o-plus
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaElectric Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 60 R14
Length
3995 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2258 mm
Height
1520 mm1585 mm
Width
1680 mm1575 mm
Bootspace
402 litres135 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
2No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
NoYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,4439,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9908,81,425
RTO
8,86061,700
Insurance
14,09350,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40021,346
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
Expired
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