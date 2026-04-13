In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Skoda Kushaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Kushaq Comparison