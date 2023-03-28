Saved Articles

Komaki MX3 vs Okinawa PraisePro

In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
85-100 km/charge88 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,00076,848
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00076,848
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0411,651

    Latest News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Komaki MX3 sports a claimed 85-100 km of full charge range.
    Komaki rides in MX3 electric motorcycle at 95,000
    19 Mar 2021
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    A company in Surat offered 35 electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts to beat petrol, diesel price hike blues. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)
    This company offered Okinawa e-scooters as Diwali gift to employees
    5 Nov 2021
    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
