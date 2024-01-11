In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less