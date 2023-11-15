Saved Articles

Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm62.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDIDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:112.8:1
Displacement
449 cc449 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,9498,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0007,79,000
RTO
67,92062,320
Insurance
27,02925,931
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28918,640

    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
    Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
    16 Jul 2023
    The new KLX450R arrives in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) just like its predecessor.
    2022 Kawasaki KLX450R launched in India
    18 Dec 2021
    File picture for representational purpose only.
    Kawasaki to manufacture all-electric motorcycles by 2035
    13 Oct 2021
      News

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
