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Honda CB650R vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
CB650R vs SEIEMMEZZO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Seiemmezzo
BrandHondaMoto Morini
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 4.29 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power95.17 PS PS55.7 PS PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L15.5 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
2120 mm2150 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg-
Height
1075 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm795mm
Width
780 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, DOHC, 8 Valves
Clutch
Assist and SlipperWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadAdjustable Monoshock With 118 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork43 mm Adjustable KYB Inverted Forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display5 Inch TFT Intelligent Meter
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,6974,87,890
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2694,29,000
RTO
82,42134,320
Insurance
34,00724,570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64610,486

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