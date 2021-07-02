Saved Articles

Honda CB650R vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2023 Honda CB650R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
46 mm60 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
648.72 cc649 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinderInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
67 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,34,0007,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
8,67,0006,89,000
RTO
8,67,00055,120
Insurance
028,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,27016,609

