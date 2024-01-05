In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less