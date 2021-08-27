In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less