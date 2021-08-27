Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFlash vs Merico Speedstar

Hero Electric Flash vs Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Flash
Hero Electric Flash
LA
₹42,640*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Merico Speedstar
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar
Speedstar STD
₹53,692*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
50 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,99053,692
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99053,692
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,154

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Heavy rains have lashed various parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days.
    Heavy rain wreaks havoc on highways in Uttarakhand, cars wash away: Watch video
    27 Aug 2021
    (L-R) Simon Madelj, CEO - GEM motors with Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash Electronics
    Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
    7 Feb 2023
    Screenshot from video posted online by Vipin Chaudhary, SHO McLeodganj)
    Horror caught on tape: Flash flood in Himachal sweeps away cars like cards
    12 Jul 2021
    Mini Electric paying tribute to superhero - The Flash
    This BMW MINI Electric celebrates 80th anniversary of DC superhero 'The Flash'
    3 Nov 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     