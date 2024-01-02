Saved Articles

Ducati XDiavel vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
1262 cc948 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlAssist And Slipper Clutch
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Gear Box
6 speed-
Bore
100 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm56 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95918,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00016,47,000
RTO
1,53,2001,43,760
Insurance
43,75950,559
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39439,577

    Latest News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
    5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    News
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    27 Jan 2021
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT is the faster version of an already quick EV.
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT: A faster version of an already quick EV
    10 Feb 2021
    View all
     