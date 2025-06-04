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Ducati Monster vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl.
Monster vs Z900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Z900
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl20.83 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc948 cc
Power110.94 PS PS125 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD 2025
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L17 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg213 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm830 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm250 mm
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm124 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderWet Multi Disc, Manual
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm73.4 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm fork41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshock-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetRain,Road,Sports
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00011,12,436
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,0009,99,000
RTO
079,920
Insurance
033,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06923,910

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 3: Tata Harrier EV launched, Hyundai discounts, Delhi's new anti-pollution plan, Kawasaki Z900 launched
4 Jun 2025
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Kawasaki Z900 Gets Complimentary Helmet Offer Till May 31
6 May 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
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The new Kawasaki Z900 RS range gets three variants.
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Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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