In 2026 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl.
Monster vs Z900 Comparison