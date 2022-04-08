HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesE1 vs Faast F2T

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Okaya EV Faast F2T

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast F2T
Okaya EV Faast F2T
STD
₹88,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
11
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
1500 w1200 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51897,495
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38688,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,956
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,095
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

