Bounce Infinity E1 vs Joy e-bike Wolf

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Joy e-bike Wolf choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Wolf Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Wolf
BrandBounce InfinityJoy e-bike
Price₹ 93,386₹ 79,900
Range85 km/charge60-90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs-
...Read More

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51883,662
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38679,900
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1323,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,798

