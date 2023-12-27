In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BMW G 310 R or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. The G 310 R mileage is around 39.44 kmpl. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less