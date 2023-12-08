In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs 11.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 27.60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less