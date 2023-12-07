Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Aura vs Benling India Benling Icon

In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBrushless Motor
Motor Power
2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Range
120 Km/charge70-75 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00065,470
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00065,470
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,407

