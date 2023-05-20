In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS