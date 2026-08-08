In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Intruder
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS