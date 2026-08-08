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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Intruder
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc155 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Length
2210 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg152 kg
Height
1321 mm1095 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm740 mm
Width
806 mm805 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,26,500
RTO
10,93513,626
Insurance
10,9898,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,202

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