In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Intruder
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS