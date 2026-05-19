In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Rizta up to 123-159 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Rizta vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rizta
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|123-159 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-