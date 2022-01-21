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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs XDiavel Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Xdiavel
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1262 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L18 L
Saddle Height
837 mm755 mm
Length
2070 mm-
Width
810 mm-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Wheelbase
1452 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg247 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Displacement
1077 cc1262 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm71.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:113:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0Tubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports BikesCruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmAdjustable USD Fork
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmPreload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided Swingarm
Features
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Speedometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlDucati Power Launch, RbW
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58121,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00019,15,000
RTO
1,77,2801,53,200
Insurance
57,30143,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44845,394

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