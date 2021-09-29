|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|1262 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|100 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|13:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹21,11,959
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹19,15,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,53,200
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹43,759
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹45,394