In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hayasa Nirbhar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Nirbhar Comparison