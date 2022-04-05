Watch: This Ford Fiesta is a car as well as a boat

A team of father and son converted a Ford Fiesta into a model which can hit the roads as well as operate on water.

A video of a seventh-generation Ford Fiesta has been posted on YouTube where one can note that the car has been converted into an amphibious model The Ford model after the conversion features properties of a boat along with the characteristics of the car. According to a report by Motor1, this converted Ford Fiesta is still road-legal in the United Kingdom.

This conversion project has been carried out by a father-son duo as their lockdown project. The team has kept the look of the upper part of the subcompact car intact and has turned the bottom half into a boat-like structure with the help of the fibreglass body of a Dutton Reef. The tyres are from stock Fiesta alloys.

(Also read | This custom Fiat 500 is a ‘three-wheeler’ with four wheels)

The duo has incorporated a few technical modifications as well. The engine of the car has been repositioned behind the rear seats and the exhaust has been moved up to a higher place. The wheelbase has been extended to accommodate the mid-engine and the roof of the car has been given away to make it an open-air amphibious car.

(Also Watch | This sedan with 14 wheels may not be the car of your dreams)

The makers have put a transfer case that allows the transmission to power the propeller while the model is in the water. The acceleration is controlled by pedals and the rudders turn left and right based on the steering wheel input. The model's top speed while it moves in the water is 13 kmph.

The explanatory video has received a lot of positive comments and views. Many cheered the makers to keep up the good work while some demanded the creators help them convert their old vehicles into amphibious models.

First Published Date: