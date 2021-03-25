Top Sections
2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh

2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh

Updated: 25 Mar 2021, 02:48 PM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • BMW has launched the 'M Performance' variant of its flagship sportsbike in India. This is the first time a BMW motorcycle has received the M treatment. The bike will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Bookings are open.

