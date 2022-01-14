Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison

Yezdi Adventure comes as the latest entrant in the adventure tourer motorcycle segment that is witnessing increasing number of models in recent times.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 11:28 AM
Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan compete with each other in the sub-500 cc adventure tourer category.

Yezdi Motorcycles has come back to India after a 26-year gap bringing back the old and charming motorcycling aura. The iconic Czech motorcycle brand under the umbrella of Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends has launched three motorcycles in its reincarnation attempt in India. These are Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison)

All these three motorcycles are targeted at a different set of buyers and designed for different riding purposes. The Yezdi Adventure is meant for riders who seek the thrill of adventure riding with a high-riding motorcycle. This comes targeting rivals like Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is one of the popular adventure motorcycles in India since its introduction.

(Also Read: Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure bikes launched: Price, features, specs)

Here is a comparison based on the price and specifications of the two adventure motorcycles.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price

Yezdi Adventure is priced at 198,142 (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan on the other hand is priced at 214,887 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yezdi Adventure comes priced significantly lower than its competitor, which gives the newly-launched motorcycle an edge over its rival.

MotorcyclePrice (ex-showroom)
Yezdi Adventure 198,142
Royal Enfield Himalayan 214,887

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Colours

Yezdi Adventure is available in three different options - Slick Silver, Mambo Black and Ranger Camo. Royal Enfield Himalayan on the other hand is available in six different colour options. These are - Pine Green, Mirage Silver, Granite Black, Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Engine and specifications

Yezdi Adventure motorcycle draws power from a 334cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that is clubbed with a six-speed gearbox. This same engine works in the other two models Yezdi has launched - Scrambler and Roadster. The engine is capable of churning out 30.2 PS of peak power and 29.9 Nm of maximum torque.

Specification comparisonYezdi AdventureRoyal Enfield Himalayan
Engine334 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC411 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC
Transmissionsix-speedfive-speed
Maximum power30.2 PS24.31 PS
Maximum torque29.9 Nm32 Nm

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets power from a 411cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine. The engine is mated to a five-speed constant mesh gearbox and it churns out 24.31 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. The two adventure motorcycles stand close to each other in terms of power and torque output.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Brake and suspension

Yezdi Adventure weighs 188 kg and the motorcycle runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch cast alloy rear wheels. Yezdi Adventure gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets a telescopic fork and coil spring at the front and mono-shock absorbers with coil spring and linkage mechanism at the rear.

Royal Enfield Himalayan weighs 199 kg. It runs on 21-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels. This motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS paired with a 300 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc for efficient braking performance. For suspension duty, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm travel and monoshock absorber with linkage and 180 mm travel at rear.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 10:28 AM IST
