Watch: New Triumph Tiger 1200 looks like a menacing beast

When we talk about premium adventure motorcycles, Triumph Tiger is one of the nomenclatures that cannot be ignored. British premium motorcycle brand Triumph has released a new video showing the camouflaged new Tiger 1200 test prototype and it looks incredibly aggressive in the new avatar.

The flagship adventure motorcycle from the company incorporates the new Triumph Tiger design philosophy, visible in the Tiger 900 family, launched in 2019. The motorcycle brand claims that the new Tiger 1200's upright stance and lightweight frame along with a high ground clearance ensure an ultimate adventure ride.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 is looking lean and more menacing in its updated appearance. The sleek twin LED headlamps and sharp beak at the front give the bike a very aggressive vibe. It also gets a muscular fuel tank, wide handlebars, sharper creases and an upswept exhaust canister - upping the boldness quotient further. The new lightweight frame is expected to enhance the handling and agility of the 1200 cc adventure bike.

Just like the new Tiger models, this flagship Tiger ADV too is expected to ditch the old XR and XC variants.

Triumph is yet to reveal the specifications of the upcoming new Tiger 1200. The current Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a 1,215 cc engine that churns out 140 bhp of power and 122 Nm of maximum torque output. Expect it to be replaced by the 1,160 cc triple-cylinder engine that works onboard Street Triple 1200. This engine is capable of belting out 148 bhp of power and 117 Nm of torque.

Electronic aids onboard the upcoming new Triumph Tiger 1200 would include cornering ABS, traction control system, six-axis inertial measurement system etc. These will make handling the new Tiger 1200 easier for even the less experienced riders.