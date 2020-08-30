Vespa Racing Sixties India launch slated for September 1

The Vespa Racing Sixties made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2020. It is going to be launched on September 1, the company has announced recently. While the scooter was slated for launch in the earlier part of 2020, the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The Vespa Racing Sixties is a limited-run model which shares its internals with the SXL 150 model. As the name suggests, it sports a race inspired livery from the 1960s. The scooter uses white as the base colour along with contrasting red and gold graphics which extend towards front and sides.

The white-coloured piping over the seats has been designed to sync-in with the scooter's base colour. Bits like headlight surround, mirrors and exhaust shield all come in matte black shade. The limited edition scooter also gets a smoked windscreen which adds to the overall appeal of the vehicle. Moreover, it also gets matching gold coloured wheels which make it look more classy than its regular counterparts.

Being based on the SXL 150, the scooter uses a BS 6-compliant, 150 cc, three-valve, fuel-injected powertrain that's been rated to churn out 10.4 hp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine uses a CVT gearbox.

Braking duties on the Racing Sixties are handled by a 200 mm disc on the front wheel and a 140 mm drum brake at the rear wheel. The brakes work in conjunction with ABS for added safety. Some of the basic features of the scooter include an under-seat light and a USB charger.

Expect the Racing Sixties to cost upwards of ₹1.30 lakh mark. For the record, its donor model SXL 150 costs ₹1.26 lakh.