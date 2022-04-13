Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooter

Piaggio is know to delight its customers with unique collaborations and in the past it has also paired with brands such as Dior and Giorgia Armani. Now, the iconic Italian scooter company has partnered with the global pop sensation Justin Bieber for a new project that reflects contemporary pop culture and traditional Italian craftsmanship.

Piaggio has rolled out a new limited-edition model of a Vespa scooter called the Justin Bieber X edition. This scooter has been designed by Justin Bieber himself.

The Justin Bieber X edition has been made available in three engine options - 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc, and the entire range gets the exclusive white paint scheme with fire stickers. The same paint theme can also be seen on the scooters 12-inch rims as well. “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those.’ And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun," the pop star was quoted saying.

(Also Read: This Vespa 125 scooter is made of 1106 Lego brick pieces)

Some of the key features on this scooter include the use of full LED lighting and a TFT instrument console that shows information aplenty. Apart from this, the limited edition scooter will also come with some exclusive accessories including a bag, a pair of gloves, and a white helmet with a custom design.

(Also Read: Piaggio wins copyright battle against Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera)

The company is slated to begin the bookings for the scooter on April 18th and the pricing is also expected to be rolled out next week. It is unlikely that the scooter will be sold to the Indian customers anytime soon.

First Published Date: