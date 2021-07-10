Upcoming Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 motorcycle to be called H-D Sportster S

Harley-Davidson is gearing up to introduce a new motorcycle on July 13, 2021. The new bike has been officially teased in the past, it is set to feature Harley's 1,250 cc liquid-cooled powertrain. Now new official type-approval documents suggest that the upcoming Harley-Davidson will be called Sportster S, sharing the same bloodline as the long-running Sportster with air-cooled twin engines with pushrods. The key mechanical change on the new Sportster S will be its 1,252 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-engine derived from the popular Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle.

The upcoming H-D motorcycle is officially referred to as RH1250S (in-line with the Pan America ADV), as per the latest type-approval documents. For the record, Pan America 1250's official designations are RA1250 for the base model and RA1250S for the Pan America 1250 Special.

The company has already teased the same model a few years back, albeit, in concept form, the production-spec version is more or less, likely to be the same.

While the powertrain will be the same Revolution Max 1250 unit, specifically for the Sportster S, it might be present in a different state of tune. For the record, the unit is rated to churn out 150 bhp to around 121 bhp in the ADV. Also, the variable valve timing system from the Pan America may not be used in the Sportster S version of the engine. Its maximum output will be seen at 7,500 rpm instead of over 8,500 rpm (as in the ADV). The peak torque rating will also be reduced to 125 at 6,000 rpm, from 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm found in the Pan America.

More details on the bike are likely to roll out on July 13th with its official reveal.