How many Harley-Davidson X440's have been sold by Hero MotoCorp?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have sold 1,000 Harley-Davidson X440s across 100 dealerships in India.

The manufacturer started deliveries on 15th October.

Harley-Davidson X440 is being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana in Rajasthan.

Hero MotoCorp has received more than 25,000 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440.

The engine on duty is an air-oil cooled engine that produces 27.6 bhp and 38 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
