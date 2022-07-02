TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record

TVS Motor Company announced sales of 308,501 units in June 2022. This is 22% higher than the sales recorded in the corresponding month a year ago.

TVS Motor Company announced sales of 308,501 units in June 2022. This is 22% higher than the sales recorded in the corresponding month a year ago when the company recorded 251,886 unit sales.

In terms of strictly two-wheeler sales, the Apache-maker sold 293,715 units in June 2022, which is 23% higher than the 238,092 units in June 2021. This figure includes domestic sales of 193,090 units in June 2022 which is 33% higher than the 145,413 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago.

In terms of motorcycle sales, a total of 146,075 units were sold in June 2022 as against 146,874 units in June 2021, while the scooter sales last month grew from 53,956 units in June last year to 105,211 units last month.

The Hosur-based automaker said that its production has been ‘impacted’ by the chip shortage and thus the overall sales have also been hit. “We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month. We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels as semiconductor supplies continue to improve," said the company in a recent press note.

In terms of exports and international business, the company shipped out a total of 114,449 units in June this year which is 8% up from 106,246 units sold in June last year. The two-wheeler exports grew by 9% from 92,679 units in June 2021 to 100,625 units in June 2022.

In terms of wheeler sales, TVS grew by 7% from 13,794 units in June last year to 14,786 units sold in the corresponding period this year.

TVS iQube electric scooter sales:

TVS recorded sales of 4,667 units of iQube electric scooter in June 2022. The company added that it is the ‘highest ever’ sales of iQube Electric as the sales grew by 77% over May 2022.

