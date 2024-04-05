TVS iQube prices increased as FAME II subsidy ends 

Published Apr 05, 2024

The price of the iQube has seen a hike. 

This is because the FAME II subsidy has expired

The TVS iQube is priced from 146,628 for the Standard variant

The iQube S is priced at 156,420 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

There is still the new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 in effect

So, 10,000 can be deducted from both  prices. 

The two-wheeler giant also seems to have absorbed some of the cost and lowered the ex-showroom price by 8,925 and 5,670 on either variant.

The TVS iQube is one of the more sought-after family electric scooters on sale. The simple construction and performance are popular with the masses.

The iQube offers a top speed of 78 kmph and comes with features like a 5-inch TFT screen with connected tech.
