TVS iQube prices increased as FAME II subsidy ends 

The price of the iQube has seen a hike.
This is because the FAME II subsidy has expired
The TVS iQube is priced from ₹146,628 for the Standard variant
The iQube S is priced at ₹156,420 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
There is still the new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 in effect
So, ₹10,000 can be deducted from both prices.
The two-wheeler giant also seems to have absorbed some of the cost and lowered the ex-showroom price by ₹8,925 and ₹5,670 on either variant.
The TVS iQube is one of the more sought-after family electric scooters on sale. The simple construction and performance are popular with the masses.
The iQube offers a top speed of 78 kmph and comes with features like a 5-inch TFT screen with connected tech.